UL softball uses the long ball to punch ticket to Regional final

Louisiana softball scored all of their runs by hitting home runs in their 4-3 win over Auburn on Saturday, May 21. Junior pitcher Meghan Schorman also had a masterful finish in the circle, tossing for six strikeouts while giving up just two earned

With the win, the Cajuns will square off with Clemson in the regional final on Sunday, May 22. First pitch will be at 11:00 a.m.

UNC WILMINGTON RECAP

Taylor Roman crushed a two-run home run to end an 11-inning marathon game and lift the No. 22-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team to a 3-1 win over UNCW on Saturday, May 21 at the NCAA Clemson Regional at McWhorter Stadium.

Roman's heroic shot ended an old-fashioned pitcher's duel between the combination of Louisiana's Kandra Lamb and Meghan Schorman and UNCW's Kara Hammock.

Lamb and Schorman limited the Seahawks to just two hits over 11 innings, while Hammock was able to hold the Ragin' Cajuns in check for the first 10 innings despite yielding 14 base hits.

A 1-1 stalemate was carried into extra innings with neither team producing an RBI. Louisiana plated a run off a wild pitch in the fourth inning and UNCW's tally came off a steal attempt in the seventh inning after a walk and single-ended Lamb's perfect game and no-hit bid.

Roman's home run came with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning and prevented UNCW relief pitcher Emily Winstead from continuing the duel onto a 12th frame.

Lamb struck out 11 batters and took a perfect game bid into the seventh inning. Schorman worked three scoreless innings of relief to set the stage for Roman's winning blast.

Hammock struck out a season-high 10 batters and worked her way out of several jams to give the Seahawks a chance at the upset.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel