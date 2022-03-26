UL Softball Handles UT Arlington 9-1 in 6 innings

Louisiana softball defeats UT Arlington 9-1, in 6 innings.

UL scored 4 runs in the 5th inning to really put this game out of hand. The bottom of the lineup for the Cajuns had a huge game against UTA, as Melissa Mayeux, Kayla Falterman and Ari Quinones were a combined 6-7 with 4 RBI.

Freshman pitcher Sam Landry was dealing, tossing 5 shutout innings while earning 8 strikeouts and allowing 4 hits.

Louisiana returns to Lamson Park for Game 2 Saturday with first pitch set for 2 pm.

