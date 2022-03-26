Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

UL Softball Handles UT Arlington 9-1 in 6 innings

UL Softball Crushes UTA 9-1 in Game 1
Ari Quinones UL SFB vs UTA.jpg
Posted at 12:01 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 01:01:08-04

Louisiana softball defeats UT Arlington 9-1, in 6 innings.

UL scored 4 runs in the 5th inning to really put this game out of hand. The bottom of the lineup for the Cajuns had a huge game against UTA, as Melissa Mayeux, Kayla Falterman and Ari Quinones were a combined 6-7 with 4 RBI.

Freshman pitcher Sam Landry was dealing, tossing 5 shutout innings while earning 8 strikeouts and allowing 4 hits.

Louisiana returns to Lamson Park for Game 2 Saturday with first pitch set for 2 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.