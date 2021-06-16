UL Softball Finishes in the Top 25

Louisiana Softball finishing the season in the Top 25 of all 3 major polls.

The Cajuns were placed at No. 19 by Softball America, No. 21 by ESPN/USA Softball and No. 22 by USA Today.

This is the 14th consecutive season that UL has been ranked in the final national polls. This is also the 121 consecutive week that the Cajuns was included in at least one of the major polls' Top 25.

Louisiana was the Sun Belt Regular Season and Tournament Champions in 2021, with a 47-12 record. The Cajuns reached the Baton Rouge Regional Championship Game.

