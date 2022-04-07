UL Softball Drops Heartbreaker to McNeese 6-5 in 13 innings

Louisiana Softball dropping a heartbreaker to McNeese 6-5 in 13 innings.

The Cajuns led 3-1 in the 6th, before the Cowgirls' Jil Poullard tied the game with a 2 RBI single.

In extras, Louisiana charged ahead in the 11th thanks to a Kramer Eschete 2 RBI single, giving the Cajuns a 5-3 lead. But the Cowgirls responded with a Kendall Talley RBI to make it 5-4. Then on what could've been the game-sealing strikeout of Poullard, a throwing error allowed Talley to score the game-tying run.

In the 13th, the Cowgirls had bases loaded for Crislyne Moreno. Her grounder to 2nd was enough to bring home the game winning run for a 6-5 win.

Louisiana falls to 23-10 on the season.

Next up, the Cajuns begin a 3 game series with Troy, starting Friday at 6 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

