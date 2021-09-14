UL set to host Ohio in quick turnaround

LAFAYETTE — The Cajuns have win number one under their belt after defeating Nicholls.

Now, they shift their focus to Ohio, a familiar team they played just two years ago.

2019 was the largest win margin of their 3 game history against the Bobcats, so they have an idea of what to expect. Alongside battling their opponent, the Cajuns also have to battle a quick turnaround.

"The challenge is to stay focused," says veteran offensive lineman Shane Vallot. "It's a five day turnaround from one game to another. Its tough, but its a mental thing."

"Thursday night will be a big challenge," says head coach Billy Napier. "A lot of the same players on the film and certainly a lot of the same coaches. They are different in terms of how they're put together in all three phases in some ways and certainly we're in the middle of coming up with our plan and try to position the players as best we can for success."

In their last match-up UL put away Ohio, 45-25, on the road.

In their fourth contest this Thursday, they look to even the series.

Kick-off is set for 6 P.M. at Cajun Field.

