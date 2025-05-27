UL sends 17 to NCAA East Regional after record-breaking season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a historic 2025 outdoor season, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team is looking to keep the momentum rolling as they compete in the NCAA East Regional this week in Jacksonville.

Seventeen UL athletes will represent the program in 14 events, following a season that saw the Cajuns etch their names into the record books 44 times and set six new school records.

“This has been fun. I ain’t gonna lie,” head coach Tommy Badon said. “My wife tells me, I go to play, not to work. I love what I do, and I love these kids. They give us everything they’ve got.”

Among the highlights this season was the UL men’s indoor team capturing its first Sun Belt Conference title since 1996, a milestone that speaks to the program's resurgence under Badon’s leadership.

Standout freshman Lawson Jacobs has played a major role in the Cajuns’ success. The first-year phenom was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and became the first UL athlete to win both indoor and outdoor freshman honors in the same season. Jacobs shattered the school record in the 400 meters with a time of 45.57 seconds and took home two gold medals at the conference’s outdoor championships.

“It’s crazy for me because, like you said, I’m a freshman,” Jacobs said. “Coming in, I had big goals for myself. I knew I could do what I’m doing now, but I didn’t think it would come as fast as it’s coming.”

Jacobs added that while he’s proud of what he’s accomplished so far, he still sees more ahead.

“I feel like the job’s not done. We still got more, and I still got more in store for the future.”

The NCAA East Regional kicks off Wednesday, with field events beginning at 10 a.m. Track events start at 6 p.m., opening with the 110-meter hurdles. Coverage will be available on ESPN+.

------------------------------------------------------------

