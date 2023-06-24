UL QB Ben Wooldridge soaking in opportunity at Manning Passing Academy

45 College Quarterback converged on Thibodaux for the annual Manning Passing Academy.

Among that number was UL QB Ben Wooldridge. It was our first chance to see the junior since he suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in November.

Before he was hurt, Wooldridge led Louisiana with 1,661 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 10 games.

Wooldridge tells KATC Sports that he's not 100% yet, but that he feels good moving forward.

