UL offensive line aiming to dominate the line of scrimmage

Louisiana returns three starters on the offensive line.

Junior AJ Gillie is going to spearhead the room as the most experienced while Nathan Thomas returns at left tackle and Erath’s Jax Harrington fits at right guard.

The big fellas also aim to sure up the run game as last year, UL averaged 141 yards a game which sat seventh in the Sun Belt.

“It starts with the offensive line,” Gillie said. “We like to run the ball. So, our emphasis is to start faster. If we start fast and get the ball moving fast, it going to be a cakewalk at the end of the game.”

“We want to run the ball no matter what because we can,” Thomas said. “We can do it. We've seen it in practice. We've seen it last year. It's those little things that we're getting down so when we get to season, we don't have that issue.”

