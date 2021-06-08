UL OF Ciara Bryan named All-American by Softball America

Louisiana outfielder Ciara Bryan was named a 2nd team All-American by Softball America Tuesday.

The Georgia transfer's 87 hits ranked 3rd in the nation, while her 37 steals was tied for 6th. The 87 hits also ties her for 3rd all-time in program history, with Christi Orgeron (2011) and Tiffany Clark (1987). It's UL's first 80 hit campaign since Katie Smith in 2012.

Bryan was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year, after leading the Cajuns with a .418 batting average, 10 triples and 63 runs. She also compiled 7 home runs and 39 RBI while becoming the only Cajun to start all 59 games in 2021.

This is Bryan's first All-American honor of her collegiate career.

