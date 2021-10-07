Watch
UL men's basketball set to play Alabama in charity exhibition game

Proceeds from the game will be donated to United Way of West Alabama
Posted at 4:04 PM, Oct 07, 2021
LAFAYETTE —
The Cajuns are set to play Alabama in a preseason charity exhibition game in Tuscaloosa to raise funds for the United Way of West Alabama.

The game will be a full 40-minute contest without television or radio broadcast.

The game will be fine-tuning for UL before they begin regular-season play on November 9th against West Florida at home.

Tip-off for the exhibition game will be at 2 p.m. on October 24th. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit Ragincajuns.com.

