UL men's basketball set to play Alabama in charity exhibition game

LAFAYETTE —

The Cajuns are set to play Alabama in a preseason charity exhibition game in Tuscaloosa to raise funds for the United Way of West Alabama.

The game will be a full 40-minute contest without television or radio broadcast.

The game will be fine-tuning for UL before they begin regular-season play on November 9th against West Florida at home.

Tip-off for the exhibition game will be at 2 p.m. on October 24th. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit Ragincajuns.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel