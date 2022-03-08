Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

UL Men's Basketball Falls to Georgia State in Sun Belt Championship

Cajuns first appearance in Title Game since 2014
Trajan Wesley
Justin Rex/AP
Louisiana Lafayette guard Trajan Wesley (3) controls the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Trajan Wesley
Posted at 8:09 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 21:09:03-05

Louisiana falls to Georgia State, 80-71, in the Sun Belt Championship.

Forward Jordan Brown paced the Cajuns with 24 points, while guard Greg Williams Jr. added 15.

For every run UL made, Panthers guard Corey Allen had a response. He finished with a career-high 29 points, including 5-6 from 3. GSU went 10-15 from deep overall

This was the Cajuns first appearance in the SBC Title game since 2014.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.