UL Men's Basketball Falls to Georgia State in Sun Belt Championship

Louisiana falls to Georgia State, 80-71, in the Sun Belt Championship.

Forward Jordan Brown paced the Cajuns with 24 points, while guard Greg Williams Jr. added 15.

For every run UL made, Panthers guard Corey Allen had a response. He finished with a career-high 29 points, including 5-6 from 3. GSU went 10-15 from deep overall

This was the Cajuns first appearance in the SBC Title game since 2014.

