UL maintains first place in SBC with sweep of South Alabama

Cajuns maintain first in SBC with 2-0 win over USA
Posted at 6:52 PM, Apr 09, 2023
Kylei Griffin and Karly Heath's solo home runs were all the offense that Louisiana needed to sweep South Alabama, 2-0, on Sunday, April 9.

Sophomore pitcher Sam Landry (W, 11-4) came in as relief and tossed three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Louisiana (30-10, 11-1 SBC) shifts its focus toward two non-conference matchups with Baylor (4/11) and Texas A&M (4/12).

The Cajuns will then round out their week with a three-game conference series with Texas State, beginning on Friday, April 14.
