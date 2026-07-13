UL lefty Tyler Papenbrock signs with Nationals

LAFAYETTE — Former Louisiana left-handed pitcher Tyler Papenbrock has signed with the Washington Nationals as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 MLB Draft.

Papenbrock spent one season with the Ragin' Cajuns after transferring from Huntington University and appeared in 22 games during the 2026 campaign.

He finished the season with a 4-0 record, three saves and a 5.36 ERA over just more than 40 innings pitched. He struck out 29 batters while serving in multiple roles out of the bullpen.

Papenbrock join Cody Brasch as the latest member of Louisiana's 2026 roster to begin his professional baseball career.

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