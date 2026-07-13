Louisiana pitcher Cody Brasch drafted by Giants in 2026 MLB Draft

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana right-handed pitcher Cody Brasch was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the eighth round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday, becoming the 125th player in program history to be chosen in the draft.

Brasch was the No. 238 overall pick and the sixth player in school history drafted by San Francisco. The Haslet, Texas native is the first Ragin' Cajun selected by the Giants since right-hander Reagan Bazar in 2016.

After transferring to Louisiana for the 2026 season, Brasch moved from reliever to Friday night starter and anchored the Cajuns' rotation throughout conference play.

He finished 6-3 with six saves, leading the Sun Belt Conference in both ERA (2.77) and WHIP (0.99). Brasch struck out 82 batters in 74.2 innings and helped Louisiana earn an NCAA Regional berth for the third time in four seasons.

Brasch's season earned him second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, ABCA All-South Region recognition, first-team All-Louisiana accolades and Louisiana Newcomer of the Year honors.

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