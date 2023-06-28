UL Forward Jordan Brown Transfers to Memphis

Cajuns star forward Jordan Brown has transferred to the Memphis Tigers. He announced the news on social media Tuesday evening.

Brown was named the Lou Henson mid-major player of the year, after averaging over 19 points and 8 rebounds last season.

He also led Louisiana to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014, after winning the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, Florida. Brown was the SBC Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Memphis is coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway. The Tigers were the AAC Tournament Champions in 2023.

