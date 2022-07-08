UL Football star creates Big Hutch Good Eatz

Dalvin Hutchinson is know for toasting quarterbacks. But when the Cajuns defensive lineman isn’t scorching opponents, you can find him cooking in the kitchen.

“I was just always around food,” Hutchinson said. “My family is really big on cooking. This is my peace. I turn on Mary J. Blige and just vibe.”

What initially came as a hobby, turned into a solution. The junior needed extra dough, which ignited a fire in his imagination.

“I said I was just going to get it on my own,” Hutchinson said. “I wasn’t going to bother my people. I was just going to get it out the mud.”

Hutchinson turned his passion for food into profit. He created a business inside of his apartment and called it Big Hutch Good Eatz.

“One of my teammates hit me up, got a plate, posted it, and it’s been history since then,” Hutchinson said.

The Monroe native whips up a variety of items, from burgers to wings. His most popular item, the Big Hutch pressure pack.

“I try to just stick to my own lane and do what I do best,” Hutchinson said. “I try to bring something new every day.”

The support for Hutchinson's business is on fire. He’s gained nearly 600 followers on Instagram and has only been open since May.

“It’s a blessing,” Hutchinson said. “I appreciate everyone who has put their trust in me. They could’ve gone to any restaurant. I’m just a kid in college that plays football trying to hustle and make extra bread.”

Hutchinson dreams of opening a restaurant. But for now, he’ll continue to blister the turf and bring the heat in his home.

“God really works in mysterious ways,” Hutchinson said. “Anything that you pray about, it might not happen in your time. God’s timing is the best timing.”

You can find the "Big Hutch Good Eatz" business page here:

