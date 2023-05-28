UL falls in SBC Title game; hope for bid in NCAA Tournament

Louisiana baseball lost, 6-2, to Southern Miss in the Sun Belt Championship game on Sunday, May 28.

The Cajuns took their first and only lead of the game in the fourth inning thanks to a Heath Hood two-run single to go up 2-1.

The Golden Eagles, however, would hit three home runs in the contest, including Slade Wilkes two-run shot in the seventh to extend their lead.

UL (40-22) will wait to see if they will receive an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

