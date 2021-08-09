UL Fall Camp: Safety Bralen Trahan

When Pro Football Focus announced their All-American team last year, 2 Cajuns appeared on the list.

Former Catholic High star Zi'yon Hill was named honorable mention as a defensive lineman. Meanwhile, Acadiana product Bralen Trahan was selected as a 2nd team safety.

Trahan was lights out on the backend for UL in 2020. His 4 interceptions was tied for 8th in the nation and his 13 passes defended was ranked 4th in the nation. This preseason, the Lafayette native has been named to the Bednarik and Nagurski award watch list, which goes to best defensive player in the country.

The recognition has been cool for Trahan, but he feels he's nowhere near his full potential.

"Watchlist or not, I'm going into this season hungry," Trahan said. "Last year, I got a few accolades, but honestly, I still don't think I had the best season. I can get better."

"A big thing for me was i went into this off-season getting my body right," he added. "This was my first full off-season, because I came off of shoulder injuries the last two years. Getting my body right, that was a big thing for me."

