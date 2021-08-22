UL Fall Camp | OL O’Cyrus Torrence repping at new position in camp

UL continues to get reps in practice, while repping players at new positions. One of those players is sophomore offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

Torrence has been getting reps at offensive tackle. He normally lines up at guard, a position that he's earned the honor of Second Team All-Sun Belt.

Torrence returns for his third season as a starter for the Cajuns, and he says practicing at a new position isn't too much of a difference because he's done it before.

“It's a little different from guard, but I played it in high school,” Torrence said. “It was like going back to my old spot. I like it. I can't lie. It's a little different from the stance but once I got a few reps in it, I was able to get back to the natural feeling as if I were in high school. I like it. I can't lie to you.”

