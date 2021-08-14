UL Fall Camp | Lorenzo McCaskill: Changing the Coverage Plan

There's a reason the Louisiana is the 23rd ranked team in the country.

The Ragin' Cajuns return 21 starters, including all 11 on defense. Among that group, a player poised to standout is linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill. The Detroit native led UL with 83 tackles in 2020, while adding 2 sacks and a forced fumble. He earned 3rd team All Sun Belt honors.

The redshirt junior focused heavily on versatility this summer, ss he trained with personal coaches in Dallas and Houston to improve his pass coverage skills.

"It was hard because I was training with all defensive backs," McCaskill explained. "I think I was the only linebacker there. With the trainer I had, he was on me about 'get out of that linebacker mentality. When you come to train, you're coming to train with defensive backs.' That's the main thing I wanted out of this offseason, to be the most uncomfortable I could be."

You can check out McCaskill and the rest of the Ragin' Cajuns Sunday, as the team will hold an open practice this Sunday at Cajun Field. The gates open at 5 pm, with practice lasting from 6 to 7:30. It's for their annual Fan Fest, that's free to public. You'll get a free T-Shirt when you come, and UL will also have an exclusive poster giveaway.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel