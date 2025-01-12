UL extends winning streak with victory over Southern Miss

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team notched its third straight victory on Saturday with a hard-fought win over Southern Miss, 77-68. Despite the convincing final score, the game was not without its challenges.

The Cajuns surged ahead in the second quarter with a remarkable 25-6 run over a seven-minute span, fueled by a blistering 92% shooting performance. By halftime, Louisiana had built a commanding 20-point lead.

However, the Golden Eagles fought back in the second half, going on a 12-2 run that trimmed the Cajuns’ advantage to just eight points. The Cajuns managed to regain control late, thanks in large part to Kamryn Jones and Erica Lafayette, who combined for 37 points.

The game highlighted the Cajuns’ need to improve their ability to hold onto leads, a point echoed by both players and head coach Garry Brodhead.

“I feel like the main thing is staying together and keeping our communication,” said senior forward Kamryn Jones. “At halftime, we talked about what we needed to clean up, and we tried to focus on that in the second half.”

Senior guard Erica Lafayette acknowledged the team’s struggles after the half. “We didn’t score in the third quarter for like six, seven minutes,” she said. “You want to keep defending, but sometimes they’re just going to score.”

Head coach Garry Brodhead stressed the importance of patience. “When we have a 10-point lead, why would we rush to shoot? We’re not going to shoot 92% again like we did in the second quarter—it’s hard to replicate that,” Brodhead said.

The Cajuns now face a critical two-week stretch as they prepare for a pair of games against both Arkansas State and Troy, beginning with a road matchup in Jonesboro, Ark.

Tipoff against the Red Wolves is set for Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

