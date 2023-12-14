UL extends home win streak to 20 games against EKU

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team extended their home win streak to 20 games against Eastern Kentucky.

The Cajuns forced the Colonels to turn the ball over 19 times in the win.

Four Louisiana players scored in double figures including junior guard Themus Fulks, who led all scorers with 19 points.

UL (6-4) will travel to Lake Charles to face off with McNeese on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel