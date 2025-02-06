UL earns overtime win on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day in style with a thrilling 92-88 overtime victory over Marshall on Wednesday night.

Erica Lafayette led the charge with a career-high 26 points, including a crucial three-pointer to tie the game at 79 with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

“I had missed the first two before, and even though one of them didn't count, I was like, ‘Okay, I'm gonna make the third one,’” Lafayette said. “So I was just shooting it with nothing on my mind.”

The win not only marked a significant moment for the Cajuns but also highlighted the continued growth and recognition of women’s sports.

Senior forward Skylah Travis delivered a breakout performance with a career-high 14 points and 11 rebounds, securing her first double-double.

“To me, women's sports is just exciting,” Travis said. “I'm glad we have the crowd. I just want the little girls watching us on TV to feel empowered. It doesn't matter if it's soccer, basketball, or volleyball—we're coming up and doing big things. Women's sports are exciting, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Lafayette echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the evolving landscape of women’s athletics.

“I look at the sport like a seed that's now growing into a tree,” Lafayette said. “In the next five years, we don’t know what it’s going to be. A lot of people tell me they like watching us more than men because we actually compete. I’m glad the world is recognizing what women bring to the table.”

Up next, Louisiana will host its annual Pink Game on Saturday, Feb. 8 against Miami (Ohio) as part of the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel