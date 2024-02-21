UL earns much-needed win vs LA Tech

After dropping five of their last six games, Louisiana softball needed to wake up, and they were able to do that with a 9-3 victory over Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 1-0 before the Cajuns responded with seven runs between the second and third inning.

Sophomore Victoria Valdez went 1-of-2 at the plate with 3 RBI and a home run while junior Samantha Graeter went 2-of-3 with 2 RBI.

UL (6-5) now has their eyes on the Lone Star State Invitational in Austin, TX where they will face the likes of No. 9 Stanford and No. 2 Texas.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel