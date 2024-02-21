Watch Now
UL earns much-needed win vs LA Tech

Travel to Austin, TX for Lone Star State Invitational on Friday
After dropping five of their last six games, Louisiana softball needed to wake up, and they were able to do that with a 9-3 victory over Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 1-0 before the Cajuns responded with seven runs between the second and third inning.

Sophomore Victoria Valdez went 1-of-2 at the plate with 3 RBI and a home run while junior Samantha Graeter went 2-of-3 with 2 RBI.

UL (6-5) now has their eyes on the Lone Star State Invitational in Austin, TX where they will face the likes of No. 9 Stanford and No. 2 Texas.
