UL confident in youth along offensive line

LAFAYETTE — Along with new faces on the field, UL added an extra offensive line coach in assistant Bryant Ross who worked with the Cajuns' offensive line from 2018-2020.

While everyone is wondering who'll be winning the quarterback job for the Cajuns, there’s another storyline that many aren't thinking about.

What will the offensive line look like that will be protecting either Chandler Fields or Ben Wooldridge?

UL brings back three guys with experience as a starter. Carlos Rubio is one of them, an offensive tackle whose season ended early due to injury.

AJ Gillie and David Hudson also return as interior offensive linemen, but the bulk of who will be protecting the quarterback will be younger players.

The Cajuns, however, have no doubt in whoever puts their hand in the dirt.

“I have total confidence in this new group because they're guys that I practiced and played with,” Gillie said. “When I wasn't playing. we all practiced and grinded together. We were telling each other that we were going to be on the field soon. I have total confidence that they worked while they waited, just like I worked while I waited.”

“I think our offensive line is going to do a great job this year,” Fields said. “I think they've waited their time, kind of like me and Ben have waited our time. They're excited, and they're ready to get their hands on people. It's going to be a good year for them.”

