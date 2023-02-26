UL answers the call in Baton Rouge to beat No. 14 LSU

Louisiana softball handed No. 14 LSU its first loss of the season in a 5-4 game on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The win is the Cajuns' first time beating the Tigers since the 2020 season.

The freshmen tandem of Chloe Riassetto and Victoria Valdez helped to be the difference. Valdez hit a two-run homer in the second inning to tie things up at two.

Riassetto relieved Meghan Schorman in the sixth inning to try to save the Cajuns' lead with two runners on base and two outs.

Louisiana (8-5) will face LSU again on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Lafayette. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.

