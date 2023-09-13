UAB passing attack poses threat to Cajuns' defense

UAB’s offense has clicked early on. They've put up 35 points in both of their games this year.

Their performances are in large part because of quarterback Jacob Zeno. The redshirt junior has thrown for an average of 338 yards per game and five touchdowns on the season.

It's natural that he's played well since his head coach is Trent Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001.

The Blazers' horizontal passing attack drives their offense and poses a threat to the Cajuns' defense.

“They've got a little bit of a different passing attack,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “They have been efficient. Their quarterback is completing at a high percentage rate. You'd have to imagine that Trent Dilfer would know how to design an offense to get a quarterback to play well, and he has. They've done a really good job and they can put the ball in playmakers hands. The more touches everybody gets the better.”

The Cajuns head to Birmingham to face the Blazers on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2020.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel