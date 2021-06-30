The Steps to Destiny: Morgann Leleux Describes Making Olympic Games

it was nothing new for New Iberia Native Morgann Leleux to make the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials. She went in 2012 and 2016 and was unsuccessful making the team. But 2021 was different.

"There was probably like 2 or 3 moments in my life where I was like, I'm done! It's just not meant to be. Now that I'm here. It's like girl! You freaking did it!"

Leleux is now heading to the Tokyo Olympics. She finished 2nd in the Pole Vault Finals, finishing with a vault of 4.70 meters. Representing the USA is something she's dreamed about since she was 5. But her imagination couldn't prepare her for the jubilation of the moment.

"When I got over that bar, I just remembered hearing that scream or screech and then losing my mind," Leleux exclaimed. "All the signs were there. I just like completely lost it. All I could do is point to the sky because I knew it was in God's plan."

The signs of what was to come surrounded Leleux throughout the evening, as she actually clinched her spot with team USA before her final vault. But from lucky colors to unusual weather, everything pointed to Tokyo.

"All the signs were there I feel like blue was my color. Robert Andrews, my sports pyschologist, gave me this band when we first started working together (that she wore during her personal best vault). I did my nails, I put red white and blue. My mom chose blue for her nail color. My marks that I got the day of the final were blue. I watched Miracle Blue the night before. I love the songs, Waves of Blue. Blue was the sign for me, that I had to let go and let God take over."

"I looked up, the sun was shining. The heat hit me, and I'm thinking to myself 'We got this.' I've got a that's been practing for 3 weeks. We're ready. (She's) been practicing for 2 1/2 weeks at UL in 100 degree weather. I know those girls are not ready for this. We're ready."

The Catholic High grad is celebrating right now, with a parade scheduled in New Iberia this Friday at 6 pm. The route will run along Main Street, starting at City Hall and making its way downtown to Bouligny Plaza.

Her attention though will soon shift to the 2020 Olympic games, where she's not satisfied with just participating."

"We're not just going here to be an Olympian and have fun. We're going to win a medal." Leleux said. "I believe that I can achieve anything I dream now. Making the Olympic team here, on the 3rd try, has proven to me that I am capable of whatever I believe."

Team USA funds all athletes but coaches and support staff foot their bill. To help her dad Shane travel to Tokyo, a T-shirt sale is set up in conjunction with their gym. New heights. A fireworks stand is also in the works in Lydia.

