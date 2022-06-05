Texas A&M uses late home runs to outlast Cajuns

COLLEGE STATION — Louisiana's comeback would be unraveled by Texas A&M in the eighth and ninth inning, falling 9-6 on Saturday, June 4.

After the first inning, the Cajuns trailed 4-0 but rallied to take a 6-4 heading into the sixth inning. The Aggies would hit two home runs in the game's final two innings to take the lead.

UL (1-1 in regional) will now head to the elimination bracket to face TCU (1-1 in regional) on Sunday, June 5. First pitch will be at 1:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel