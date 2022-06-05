Watch
Texas A&M uses late home runs to outlast Cajuns

UL will face TCU in an elimination game on Sunday
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 00:13:39-04

COLLEGE STATION — Louisiana's comeback would be unraveled by Texas A&M in the eighth and ninth inning, falling 9-6 on Saturday, June 4.

After the first inning, the Cajuns trailed 4-0 but rallied to take a 6-4 heading into the sixth inning. The Aggies would hit two home runs in the game's final two innings to take the lead.

UL (1-1 in regional) will now head to the elimination bracket to face TCU (1-1 in regional) on Sunday, June 5. First pitch will be at 1:00 p.m.
