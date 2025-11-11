Suspended UL football player speaks out

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football safety Tyree Skipper is speaking out following the Sun Belt suspending him for the remainder of the 2025 season after the postgame fight after UL beat Texas State, 42-39, on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Skipper posted the following statement on his social media platforms:

I want to sincerely apologize to my teammates, coaches, fans, my university, and the conference for what happened during this past weekend's game. In the heat of the moment, I reacted while defending myself and my teammates. Even though my intentions came from protecting those I care about, I understand that as a leader, I have to hold myself to a higher standard.

That moment doesn't define who I am or the values I stand for. Throughout my years playing this game, l've always taken pride in being someone my brothers can depend on, someone who leads with passion, heart, and respect. To know that one mistake could cast a shadow over everything l've built hurts deeply.

This is my last year playing football, and this game has meant everything to me. I've given my all, on and off the field, for my teammates, this university, and for my brother's legacy. To end my journey like this is painful, not because of the consequences, but because I know how much this team and this game have shaped the man I am today. I can't change what happened, but l can promise it came from a place of loyalty, not malice. I'll carry this moment with me as a lesson, not a label. No matter what happens next, I'll continue to stand on the values of respect, leadership, and love for my team that have guided me every step of the way.

-Tyree Skipper

Skipper is a New Orleans native that totaled 180 tackles and eight interceptions in his career.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel