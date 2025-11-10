Sun Belt issues suspensions in after-game dust-up

UPDATE: Here's a statement from Ragin' Cajuns Athletics:

"We thank the Sun Belt Conference for reviewing the incidents following Saturday’s football game against Texas State. We understand the league’s decision to hold those involved accountable for their actions. As a program, we take this matter seriously and will use the experience to help ensure our actions align with the values of both our conference and our University."

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced a series of suspensions resulting from a postgame incident at the conclusion of the Texas State at Louisiana football game on Saturday, Nov. 8.

“There is no place for this type of behavior in college football. This unfortunate postgame incident overshadowed what was a competitive regional rivalry game on the field,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “While the spirit of competition is central to what we do in college athletics, postgame actions like these will not be tolerated in the Sun Belt Conference.”

Following the review of available video footage, the Sun Belt has imposed suspensions on the following student-athletes:

From Texas State—#0 Tymere Jackson (2 games), #4 Khamari Terrell (1 game), #66 Justin DeLeon (1 game), #90 Kyran Bourda (1 game), #91 J.P. Deeter (1 game) and #97 Devarrick Woods (1 game).

From Louisiana—#4 Tyree Skipper (remainder of the 2025 season, including any potential bowl game), #7 Courtline Flowers (1 game), #8 Kody Jackson (1 game), #16 Kailep Edwards (1 game), #35 Collin Jacob (1 game), #84 Evan Stroman (1 game) and #94 De’Antonio Lesueur (1 game).

The Sun Belt considers this matter closed and will have no further comment.

To see our story about the game, click here.