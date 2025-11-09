Louisiana holds off Texas State in shootout thriller, 42–39

LAFAYETTE — Rocking their all-black uniforms for the annual Louisiana Salutes game, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns gave their home fans a night to remember, edging Texas State 42–39 in a high-scoring battle Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

Quarterback Lunch Winfield, who totaled 241 yards and five touchdowns, got the Cajuns rolling early. The Lutcher native connected with receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. (5 catches, 80 yards, 2 TD) for an 11-yard touchdown to take a 7–0 lead in the first quarter.

Texas State answered late in the first with a 54-yard touchdown run from Lincoln Pare to grab a 10–7 advantage, but Louisiana quickly responded. Winfield found tight end Caden Jensen on a 27-yard strike in the second quarter to retake the lead, 14–10.

Moments later, Shreveport native Kody Jackson came up with his first interception of the season, setting up the Cajuns in prime scoring position. Running back Bill Davis (87 yards, TD) capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 21–10.

The Cajuns’ defense added to the momentum with a strip sack by Jordan Lawson that was recovered by Cam Whitfield, leading to another Winfield-to-Sampson connection — this time from 12 yards out — for a 28–10 halftime advantage.

Texas State mounted a furious comeback late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Brad Jackson connected with Bo Sparks for a 38-yard touchdown and later found Chris Dawn Jr. for a 24-yard score to cut the deficit to 42–39 with under three minutes left.

Facing a crucial 4th-and-2, Winfield sealed the game with a clutch first-down run to secure Louisiana’s victory.

With the win, the Cajuns improve to 4–6 on the season, staying in the hunt for bowl eligibility heading into the final stretch. They'll have next week off before returning to action on Thursday, Nov. 20 at Arkansas State.

