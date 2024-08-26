Sources: Ben Wooldridge named Ragin’ Cajuns QB1

LAFAYETTE — Ben Wooldridge has been named the starting quarterback for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team, according to multiple sources.

The senior competed for the job in fall camp against Chandler Fields for a third straight season.

Wooldridge started last season under center before suffering a season-ending injury against UAB. In the three games he played, Wooldridge threw for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cajuns open the 2024 season against Grambling on Saturday, August 31. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m.

