Smith and Jones to represent Cajuns at SBC Media Day

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana running back Chris Smith and linebacker Andre Jones will be present at Sun Belt Media Day next week. The program announced the news on Monday, July 18.

The pair will join first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux in New Orleans.

Smith led the team in rushing yardage with 855 yards in 2021. As for Jones, he returns for his final season after a junior campaign of 60 total tackles and six sacks.

The Cajuns are set to speak on Wednesday, July 27.

