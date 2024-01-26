Second Quarter Move Advances Cajuns Past Coastal Carolina

LAFAYETTE – Jaylyn James scored a game-high 16 points, which included a key four-point play in the second quarter that began to create breathing room, leading the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team to a 67-51 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday, January 25 at the Cajundome.

James’ four-point play at 7:36 of the second expanded a slim 19-18 lead the Cajuns (7-10, 3-5 SBC) held over the Chanticleers (7-14, 1-7 SBC). She then turned the Chants over with a steal on the ensuing possession leading to a left-wing jumper from Tamiah Robinson that quickly opened a seven-point edge at 25-18.

Louisiana’s defense ensured the cushion would hold as the squad held Coastal without a field goal make for the next four-plus minutes.

The Cajuns closed the opening half strong and solidified the distance between the two teams in the final two minutes. Uniyah Franklin converted a second-chance putback at 1:57 and Alicia Blanton broke free in the lane for a layup at 0:27 to increase the lead to 31-22.

UL put the clamps down on the victory quickly in the second half, scoring the first six points capped off by Ashlyn Jones driving layup after a turnover at 7:43 making it 37-22.

The Cajuns led by double figures the rest of the way after the early punch in the third. The margin advanced to 20 points after Lanay Wheaton broke free for three made baskets in the final five minutes of the quarter, the latter from the top of the key at 0:55 to make it 49-29.

James scored six points in the fourth quarter and twice dashed the Chants’ hopes of a momentum change.

First it was James drawing contact and making two free throws at 8:27 after CCU had scored five quick points in the first 1:10 of the frame to lower the lead to 53-37. That was the start of a four-point swing – Brandi Williams followed with a layup at 6:58 – to regain the 20-point edge.

Then after the Chants made a last-minute run with a three-point play and layup off of a steal to trim the UL advantage to 61-48 with 3:46 remaining, it was James with the final dagger as she buried a triple at 3:29 to strengthen the double-digit hold at 64-48.

For the second straight game the Cajuns had a balanced attack offensively with seven players making multiple field goals. Robinson and Franklin joined James in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Williams scored nine points, Jones had seven points and Tamera Johnson and Wheaton both added six points.

Louisiana shot 46 percent (23-of-50) and limited the Chanticleers to 34 percent (16-of-47). The Cajuns finished a stellar 17-of-21 (81 percent) at the free throw line and enjoyed a 19-7 edge in points off of turnovers and 26-16 advantage on points in the paint.

Thursday’s win avenged last season’s 68-57 loss to Coastal in the Cajundome. It was also the Cajuns first win in the series since January 2018, also at the Cajundome.

UL broke a two-game losing streak, picked up the first win of its January homestand and gained ground in the SBC standings moving within one game of the top half (No. 7 spot) in the league.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana closes out its January-ending, four-game homestand on Saturday when it faces Texas State (11-9, 2-6 SBC) in a 2:00 p.m. contest at the Cajundome.

The UL Athletics Department is designating Saturday's game as Louisiana Salutes. Fans are encouraged to wear black attire.

The Ragin’ Cajuns-Bobcats matchup will be televised on ESPN+ and radio broadcast coverage will be available on The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on the Varsity Network.

After Saturday’s game the Cajuns head back out on the road for their next four games, beginning on February 1 at Southern Miss.

