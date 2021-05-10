Ragin' Cajuns Softball Honors 10 on Senior Day

Senior Day is always an emotional time across college sports, but Saturday felt extra special for Louisiana softball.

The Ragin' Cajuns honoring a group of 10 after their game with ULM. It was the proper farewell for a senior class that served as the symbols of transition, as they helped the UL softball program to stay dominant as the Gerry Glasco era began.

For seniors like Summer Ellyson, Alissa Dalton, Julie Rawls and Carrie Boswell, this tribute was one year overdue, due to the pandemic. They’ve overseen 179 wins, 3 Sun Belt Titles and a couple regional appearances, during the last 3 plus years with UL.

Also, relative newcomers like Ciara Bryan, Jade Gortarez, Justice Milz and Kaitlyn Alderink have been key contributors to their 40 wins in 2021.

"I was excited. I was very emotional at first just because like, all the people I've been playing with all these years, like Julie (Rawls), Kaitlyn (Alderink). We're realizing like 'Wow we're old. We're about to start life,'" Dalton said with a laugh. "Other than that, it was more excitement. Just an appreciation to have the people we do on the team and the friends that I have and the bond that we have."

Former Cajuns Sarah Hudek and Alaina Guarino were also honored, as their 2020 senior season was cut short due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Bailey Curry, Raina O'Neal and Kendall Talley were recognized during the ceremony as spring graduates at UL.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel