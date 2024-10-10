Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball boasts experienced team

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men’s basketball team is gearing up for the upcoming season with a roster packed with experience. With nine returning players from last year’s squad, including standouts like Kentrell Garnett and Hosana Kitenge, the team looks to be well-positioned for a successful season.

The Cajuns will also benefit from the leadership of six seniors on the roster. Senior guard Kentrell Garnett emphasized the value of having seasoned players on the team.

"That's super important, especially in college basketball today," Garnett said. "The better teams are the older teams, the guys who have more experience. Going into this year with more experience, it’s easier for us to gel together and play basketball because we all know what to do."

Christian Wright, a senior guard and transfer from Oregon State, echoed that sentiment, highlighting the importance of leadership in guiding the younger players.

"Just having that experience and knowing what to do, taking in the younger guys, and calming them down when the game gets tough — that’s important," Wright said. "Especially me, coming from two Power Five schools, I just give them advice and let them know we’re going to be good if we keep working and follow the leaders."

While the Cajuns are rich in veteran knowledge, they also have promising young talent. One of the standout newcomers is 6'10" freshman forward Jeremiah Evans, ranked as the No. 3 player in Louisiana. He, along with others, is expected to make an immediate impact.

"Those guys have been doing well," Garnett said of the younger players. "Some may be surprised by how good they are when they come on the court. It’s been easy for them to find their role and niche."

The Ragin' Cajuns will open the season with an exhibition game against Louisiana Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

