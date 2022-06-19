Watch
Ragin' Awards: Team of the Year

Cajuns football vs. Cajuns baseball
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jun 18, 2022
Louisiana Football

vs

Louisiana Baseball

Voting Ends at 3 pm Sunday

Louisiana Football

- Hold the county's longest active win streak (12)
- Won New Orleans Bowl vs. Marshall
- Wins Sunbelt Championship title (outright) at Cajun field

Louisiana Baseball

- Wins 8 out of 10 SBC series
- Wins Sunbelt Tournament title
- Makes first regional appearance since 2016

Winners:

Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball
Newcomer of the Year - Meghan Schorman, UL Softball
Most Improved Player - Kentrell Garnett, UL Men's Basketball

