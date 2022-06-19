Ragin' Awards: Team of the Year
Louisiana Football
vs
Louisiana Baseball
Voting Ends at 3 pm Sunday
Louisiana Football
- Hold the county's longest active win streak (12)
- Won New Orleans Bowl vs. Marshall
- Wins Sunbelt Championship title (outright) at Cajun field
Louisiana Baseball
- Wins 8 out of 10 SBC series
- Wins Sunbelt Tournament title
- Makes first regional appearance since 2016
Winners:
Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball
Newcomer of the Year - Meghan Schorman, UL Softball
Most Improved Player - Kentrell Garnett, UL Men's Basketball
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers