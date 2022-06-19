Ragin' Awards: MVP

Louisiana Quarterback Levi Lewis

vs

Louisiana 1st Baseman Carson Roccaforte

Voting Ends at 3 pm Monday

Levi Lewis

- Broke Cajuns all-time passing TD record (74)

- Finished 2nd all-time in passing yards (2, 917)

- Sun Belt Championship and New Orleans Bowl MVP

Carson Roccaforte

- Finished Top 4 in the Sun Belt in hits (81), batting average (.377), home runs (16), RBI (67) and steals (25)

- Led Cajuns in 9 major offensive categories

- All-Sun Belt 1st Team

Winners:

Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball

Newcomer of the Year - Meghan Schorman, UL Softball

Most Improved Player - Kentrell Garnett, UL Men's Basketball

Team of the Year - UL Football

------------------------------------------------------------

