Ragin' Awards: MVP
Louisiana Quarterback Levi Lewis
vs
Louisiana 1st Baseman Carson Roccaforte
Voting Ends at 3 pm Monday
Levi Lewis
- Broke Cajuns all-time passing TD record (74)
- Finished 2nd all-time in passing yards (2, 917)
- Sun Belt Championship and New Orleans Bowl MVP
Carson Roccaforte
- Finished Top 4 in the Sun Belt in hits (81), batting average (.377), home runs (16), RBI (67) and steals (25)
- Led Cajuns in 9 major offensive categories
- All-Sun Belt 1st Team
Winners:
Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball
Newcomer of the Year - Meghan Schorman, UL Softball
Most Improved Player - Kentrell Garnett, UL Men's Basketball
Team of the Year - UL Football
