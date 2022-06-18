Watch
Ragin' Awards: Most Improved Player

Melissa Mayeaux vs. Kentrell Garnett
Posted at 7:22 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 20:22:21-04

Louisiana Softball Utility Melissa Mayeaux

vs

Louisiana Men's Basketball Guard Kentrell Garnett

Voting Ends at 3 pm Friday

Louisiana Utility Melissa Mayeaux

- Sunbelt Player of the Year
- In Sunbelt play, batted .366 with .789 slugging percentage
- Recorded a team-best of 17 extra base hits

Louisiana G Kentrell Garnett

- Led the Sunbelt in 3 point-percentage
- Ranked in Top 10 in 3's made
- Earned a full scholarship last season

Winners:

Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball
Newcomer of the Year - Meghan Schorman, UL Softball

