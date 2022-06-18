Ragin' Awards: Most Improved Player

Louisiana Softball Utility Melissa Mayeaux

vs

Louisiana Men's Basketball Guard Kentrell Garnett

Voting Ends at 3 pm Friday

Louisiana Utility Melissa Mayeaux

- Sunbelt Player of the Year

- In Sunbelt play, batted .366 with .789 slugging percentage

- Recorded a team-best of 17 extra base hits

Louisiana G Kentrell Garnett

- Led the Sunbelt in 3 point-percentage

- Ranked in Top 10 in 3's made

- Earned a full scholarship last season

Winners:

Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball

Newcomer of the Year - Meghan Schorman, UL Softball



