Ragin' Awards: Most Improved Player
Louisiana Softball Utility Melissa Mayeaux
vs
Louisiana Men's Basketball Guard Kentrell Garnett
Voting Ends at 3 pm Friday
Louisiana Utility Melissa Mayeaux
- Sunbelt Player of the Year
- In Sunbelt play, batted .366 with .789 slugging percentage
- Recorded a team-best of 17 extra base hits
Louisiana G Kentrell Garnett
- Led the Sunbelt in 3 point-percentage
- Ranked in Top 10 in 3's made
- Earned a full scholarship last season
Winners:
Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball
Newcomer of the Year - Meghan Schorman, UL Softball
