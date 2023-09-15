Peter LeBlanc feeling comfortable as Cajuns lead WR

Wide receiver Peter LeBlanc stepped into the spotlight in his days at Catholic High and has progressively become a constant in the Cajuns’ program.

Now in his 5th year with UL the senior is about leading the pass catchers.

Thus far in the young season, LeBlanc has caught six passes for 84 yards and a score. This comes in a year after the New Iberia native had elbow surgery.

He's now healed and sits as the oldest in a room of young pass catchers.

His expertise on the field obviously has helped the other receivers get acclimated but for himself, it's allowed him to become even more comfortable in 2023.

“It’s been exciting,” LeBlanc said. “I feel like I’ve finally got my legs under me this year. As much as I hate to admit it, I was still kind of in my head about the elbow surgery that I had. I’ve felt great this year and feel like my younger self again.”

