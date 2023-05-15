Omaha pitcher Kamryn Meyer is ‘just like Kandra Lamb’

LAFAYETTE — On paper, we don’t know much about Omaha softball.

The Mavericks (32-15) enter the NCAA tournament for the first time after winning the Summit League tournament.

Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco gave insight on UNO ace pitcher Kamryn Meyer, who is coming off an 11-strikeout performance in the conference title game.

According to Glasco, the best comparison to her style of play is someone that Cajun Nation knows well.

“I would say Kandra Lamb would be a good example,” Glasco said. “I kept thinking she plays just like Kandra Lamb. When I watched her, she goes up to 67 to 68 miles per hour at times and moves the ball around.”

UNO won all four of their games in the Summit League tournament and were victorious in 14 of their last 15 games.

“There's no future if you don't get through that game,” Glasco said. “That'll be our job, and we'll focus on that. For that to happen with our players, it has to happen with our coaches. I want to have the best scouting report of the season on this game.”

The Cajuns’ matchup with the Mavericks is the first game of the Baton Rouge regional.

The first pitch is set for Friday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

------------------------------------------------------------

