Official: Louisiana in New Orleans Bowl against Jacksonville State

Louisiana will face Jacksonville State in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Their last time in this bowl was in 2021 when UL won against Marshall 36-21.

This will be the Cajuns sixth consecutive season to play in a bowl game. This will also be the second Michael Desormeaux led Cajuns team that will play in the New Orleans bowl.

The Ragin' Cajuns are no strangers to the Caesars Superdome, as they've played in seven of the last 13 New Orleans Bowls.

This will be the second meeting all-time between UL and JSU after the Gamecocks won 28-14 in 2000.

That matchup is set to kickoff 1:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

