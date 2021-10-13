Offensive explosion leads to Louisiana beating App State

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana totaled 455 yards of offense in route to beating App State for the second time in program history, 41-13, on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The Cajuns rushed for 246 yards and were led by running backs Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson. The two backs combined for 185 yards and scored three of UL's six touchdowns

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis completed 15of his 25 passes for 209 yards while passing and rushing for one touchdown.

Louisiana's defense held the second-highest scoring offense in the Sun Belt to just 13 points while forcing four turnovers. The four turnovers being forced is the most by the Cajuns defense since Sept. 21, 2019 (5).

UL (5-1) will travel to Jonesboro, Ark. to face Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 21. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

