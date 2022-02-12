No. 19 Louisiana Sweeps UAB to Open 2022 Season

No. 19 Louisiana softball opens the season with 2 wins over UAB Friday.

Game 1 was a close battle, with the Cajuns winning 2-0. Pitcher Kandra Lamb earned the win, going 5 innings with 8 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits. Kramer Ecshete's 2 RBI double in the 2nd inning, giving UL their only runs of the game.

Game 2 was a completely different story. UL winning 23-0 in 5 innings, and no that is not a typo. The 23 runs is the most ever during the Gerry Glasco era at Louisiana. The Cajuns had 5 home runs, including 2 from freshman Alexa Langeliers. Karly Heath, Taylor Roman and Sophie Piskos also hit homers. The Cajuns also scored at least 5 runs in every inning.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA (2-0)

36th Annual Louisiana Classics

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. North Texas // 1:00 p.m. // Lafayette, La. // Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Texas Southern // 3:30 p.m. // Lafayette, La. // Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

