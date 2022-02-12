Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

No. 19 Louisiana Sweeps UAB to Open 2022 Season

The 23 runs in Game 2 is a Gerry Glasco era record
items.[0].videoTitle
Louisiana Softball Sweeps UAB to Open Season
Kramer Eschete UL vs UAB.jpg
Posted at 11:45 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 00:45:42-05

No. 19 Louisiana softball opens the season with 2 wins over UAB Friday.

Game 1 was a close battle, with the Cajuns winning 2-0. Pitcher Kandra Lamb earned the win, going 5 innings with 8 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits. Kramer Ecshete's 2 RBI double in the 2nd inning, giving UL their only runs of the game.

Game 2 was a completely different story. UL winning 23-0 in 5 innings, and no that is not a typo. The 23 runs is the most ever during the Gerry Glasco era at Louisiana. The Cajuns had 5 home runs, including 2 from freshman Alexa Langeliers. Karly Heath, Taylor Roman and Sophie Piskos also hit homers. The Cajuns also scored at least 5 runs in every inning.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA (2-0)
36th Annual Louisiana Classics 

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. North Texas // 1:00 p.m. // Lafayette, La. // Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Texas Southern // 3:30 p.m. // Lafayette, La. // Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.