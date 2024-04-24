No. 19 Louisiana gets hot early to upset No. 7 LSU

LAFAYETTE — No. 19 Louisiana wore all red uniforms on Tuesday night, but the Cajuns saw green against No. 7 LSU in their 9-4 victory.

After going down 2-0 in the 1st, UL scored six runs and never gave the lead back. The Cajuns ended things with 9 runs plated in on 12 hits to get the upset victory over LSU.

A win like this proves that when Louisiana needs to step up in big games they rise to the occasion.

With the win, UL gets a slight boost to No. 14 in their RPI since the Tigers were 3rd in RPI coming into the game.

The Cajuns will travel to Lake Charles to face McNeese on Wednesday, April 24. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel