New Coach, Same Habetz: UL softball aims to maintain winning culture

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team is gearing up to begin its 2025 campaign in less than two weeks.

Coming off a 45-19 season that included hosting an NCAA Regional, the Cajuns enter this year with a new look and renewed determination.

The biggest change comes at the top, as Alyson Habetz takes over as head coach of her alma mater, following Gerry Glasco’s departure to Texas Tech. Habetz inherits a team featuring 14 newcomers alongside 10 returning players, who are determined to uphold the program’s high standards.

Habetz is focused on maintaining Louisiana’s winning tradition.

“Expectations are definitely high,” Habetz said. “We want to continue the standard that's already been here, and that's going to take a lot of hard work. It’s all about the process—day to day, one pitch at a time, one game at a time. We know we’ll take some bumps and bruises, but ultimately, it’s about finishing strong and putting ourselves in a position to compete for the College World Series.”

Some skeptics outside Lamson Park question whether Louisiana can sustain its success after the offseason changes. Senior outfielder Maddie Hayden said the team is embracing the doubt.

“As a whole, we definitely feel we have a chip on our shoulder for this season,” Hayden said. “The standard we’re held to here doesn’t change. If we play for each other every single day, it doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks.”

Senior outfielder Kayla Falterman echoed Hayden’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of Louisiana’s winning culture.

“The standard here is the standard,” Falterman said. “We have a winning culture, and we’re going to continue that. The seniors and returners have been emphasizing that with the team.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to start strong as they host the 39th annual Louisiana Classics, a tournament that has become a staple of the program’s tradition. First pitch against Seton Hall is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel