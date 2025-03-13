Missed opportunities cost Louisiana in loss to McNeese

LAFAYETTE — Costly errors and missed chances at the plate proved too much for Louisiana to overcome in a Wednesday night 4-2 loss to McNeese.

The Cajuns committed three errors—bringing their season total to 28—but their biggest struggle came with runners on base. Louisiana stranded 13 runners against the Cowboys, marking their fourth straight game leaving 10 or more on base.

Head coach Matt Deggs acknowledged the team’s struggles in key moments.

“We’re doing the hard part, getting them on,” Deggs said. “Now we’ve got to do a better job of bringing them in. You keep getting them on, and eventually, the ball is going to find a hole.”

Louisiana won’t have much time to regroup as they open Sun Belt Conference play on Friday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field, hosting No. 21 Troy. First pitch will be at 6:00 p.m.

