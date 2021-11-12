Mic'd Up: WSFA Anchor Hailey Sutton| UL vs. Troy Preview

Louisiana football embarks on their final Sun Belt road game this weekend, when they travel to Troy.

The game kicks off at 2:30 pm Saturday. You can stream the game on ESPN+

In our latest Mic'd Up, WSFA Sports Anchor Hailey Sutton out of Montgomery, AL helps us preview Cajuns vs Bobcats. The discussion including what's made Troy successful this season and how the Trojans QB rotation has affected their offense.

