Mic'd Up: WBRZ Sports Anchor Matt Trent | UL vs. Southeastern

Football is back!

College football returns to Cajun Country this weekend, as Louisiana hosts Southeastern.

In our latest Mic'd Up, WBRZ Sports Anchor Matt Trent joins us to talk all things Lions. From replacing Teurlings product Cole Kelley at Quarterback to star cornerback Zy Alexander from Loreauville.

